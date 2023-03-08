Keira Knightley Describes Feeling 'Constrained' After 'Pirates of the Caribbean' : I Had to 'Break Out'

"She was the object of everybody's lust," Keira Knightley recalled of her Pirates character Elizabeth Swann

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 03:47 PM
Keira Knightley
Photo: Suzan Moore/PA Images via Getty

Keira Knightley is opening up about a period where she "never felt comfortable" with how she was publicly perceived after rising to fame as a teenager in films like Bend it Like Beckham (2002) and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003).

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. published Tuesday, Knightley, 37, called her maturation from adolescence into adulthood "an extreme landing because of the experience of fame at a very early age."

"There's a funny place where women are meant to sit, publicly, and I never felt comfortable with that. It was a big jolt," she told the outlet, recalling "being judged on what I was projecting" in her films, especially as her Pirates character Elizabeth Swann.

"She was the object of everybody's lust," Knightley said of the character, who went toe-to-toe with Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow and grew romantically entangled with Orlando Bloom's Will Turner throughout the blockbuster series. "Not that she doesn't have a lot of fight in her. But it was interesting coming from being really tomboyish to getting projected as quite the opposite."

"I felt very constrained. I felt very stuck," the actress added of how the part — and the fame associated with it — affected her. "So the roles afterwards were about trying to break out of that."

Keira Knightley, Johnny Depp - Pirates of the Caribbean
Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Moviestore/Shutterstock

Knightley recalled that she felt "felt like I was caged in a thing I didn't understand" as she rose to fame and described the years after Pirates first released as "a very tricky five-year window." That period of time included Love Actually (2003), an Oscar nomination in 2006 for her starring role in Pride & Prejudice (2005) and each of the three original Pirates movies.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was incredibly hard on myself. I was never good enough. I was utterly single-minded. I was so ambitious. I was so driven," Knightley told Harper's Bazaar U.K. "I was always trying to get better and better and improve, which is an exhausting way to live your life. Exhausting."

Keira Knightley, Pirates of the Carribean
Moviestore/Shutterstock

Now a Hollywood veteran who takes fewer roles, Knightley, who next stars in Hulu's upcoming drama Boston Strangler, identified "burnout" as a side effect of the intensity with which she approached her early career.

"I am in awe of my 22-year-old self, because I'd like a bit more of her back," she said. "And it's only by not being like that any longer that I realize how extraordinary it was. But it does have a cost."

Boston Strangler begins streaming on Hulu March 17.

Related Articles
Actress Ellen Barkin attends the premiere of TNT's "Animal Kingdom" at The Rose Room on June 8, 2016 in Venice, California.
Ellen Barkin Recalls Alleged On-Set Harassment from 'Sea of Love' Director Harold Becker
8th January 1971: The actress, Raquel Welch, with her husband, Patrick Curtis, in London.
Raquel Welch's Marriages: Everything She Said About Her Past Relationships
Hong Chau at the 95th OSCARS® Nominees Luncheon held at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023
Inside Hong Chau's Journey from Refugee to Oscar Nominee: 'It Took Years to Become an Overnight Success'
Raquel Welch life in pics
Raquel Welch's Life in Photos
Jerry Bruckheimer, margot robbie
'Pirates' Producer Teases Next Movie in Franchise — and Says Margot Robbie Spinoff Might Still Happen
Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere; THE PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL US 2003 JOHNNY DEPP
Margot Robbie Says She's No Longer Making Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff
Jane Fonda, Katharine Hepburn
Jane Fonda Says Katharine Hepburn 'Intimidated' Her on Set: I 'Try to Do the Opposite'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Says She Was 'Groomed' to Be a 'Bombshell-Type of Actor' Early in Her Career
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the 75th Locarno Film Festival red carpet on August 03, 2022 in Locarno, Switzerland
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson's Relationship Timeline
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
A Complete Timeline of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Exit from Royal Life
Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse, Amy Winehouse
All About Marisa Abela, the Actress Playing Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black' Biopic
Tim Buron (L) and wife actress Helena Bonham Carter arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California
Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter's Relationship Timeline
Zoe Saldana, Jerry Bruckheimer
Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder during Women in Film Luncheon Honoring Martin Scorsese at Spago in Beverly Hills, CA, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Winona Ryder Says Michelle Pfeiffer Gave Her Advice as She Struggled with Fame: 'I Couldn't Hear It'
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley Has 'a Few' Outfits to Hand Down to Her Daughters: 'They'll Get Their Hands on Them'