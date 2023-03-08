Entertainment Movies Keira Knightley Describes Feeling 'Constrained' After 'Pirates of the Caribbean' : I Had to 'Break Out' "She was the object of everybody's lust," Keira Knightley recalled of her Pirates character Elizabeth Swann By Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Twitter Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 8, 2023 03:47 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Suzan Moore/PA Images via Getty Keira Knightley is opening up about a period where she "never felt comfortable" with how she was publicly perceived after rising to fame as a teenager in films like Bend it Like Beckham (2002) and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. published Tuesday, Knightley, 37, called her maturation from adolescence into adulthood "an extreme landing because of the experience of fame at a very early age." "There's a funny place where women are meant to sit, publicly, and I never felt comfortable with that. It was a big jolt," she told the outlet, recalling "being judged on what I was projecting" in her films, especially as her Pirates character Elizabeth Swann. "She was the object of everybody's lust," Knightley said of the character, who went toe-to-toe with Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow and grew romantically entangled with Orlando Bloom's Will Turner throughout the blockbuster series. "Not that she doesn't have a lot of fight in her. But it was interesting coming from being really tomboyish to getting projected as quite the opposite." "I felt very constrained. I felt very stuck," the actress added of how the part — and the fame associated with it — affected her. "So the roles afterwards were about trying to break out of that." Keira Knightley Tries to Break the Story of the Boston Strangler in Trailer for Real-Life Thriller Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Moviestore/Shutterstock Knightley recalled that she felt "felt like I was caged in a thing I didn't understand" as she rose to fame and described the years after Pirates first released as "a very tricky five-year window." That period of time included Love Actually (2003), an Oscar nomination in 2006 for her starring role in Pride & Prejudice (2005) and each of the three original Pirates movies. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "I was incredibly hard on myself. I was never good enough. I was utterly single-minded. I was so ambitious. I was so driven," Knightley told Harper's Bazaar U.K. "I was always trying to get better and better and improve, which is an exhausting way to live your life. Exhausting." Moviestore/Shutterstock Keira Knightley Says She's 'Not Interested' in Shooting Sex Scenes Directed by Men Now a Hollywood veteran who takes fewer roles, Knightley, who next stars in Hulu's upcoming drama Boston Strangler, identified "burnout" as a side effect of the intensity with which she approached her early career. "I am in awe of my 22-year-old self, because I'd like a bit more of her back," she said. "And it's only by not being like that any longer that I realize how extraordinary it was. But it does have a cost." Boston Strangler begins streaming on Hulu March 17.