Keira Knightley Gets the Spark She Needs to Start Writing in Scene from Colette

Keira Knightley gets the spark she needs to become a great novelist in her upcoming movie Colette.

The actress, 33, plays Gabrielle Colette, the famed author who wrote under her husband’s name at the turn of the 20th century. Her life is the subject of Knightley’s upcoming movie Colette, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the moment her husband, played by Dominic West, encourages her to start writing.

RELATED: Keira Knightley Is Unrecognizable as a Plum Fairy in Nutcracker and The Four Realms Trailer

After the two argue about how to save more money, West’s Henry Gauthier-Villars, who publishes under the pen name Willy, suddenly has an idea.

“You. You could write,” West says, with Knightley replying, “What, my school stories?”

“Yes, that could be Willy’s next novel. Try it anyway. But try it now, start immediately. Aim for four hours at a time. The wolves are at the door,” West says as he leave a contemplative Knightley snacking on a peach.

Colette will be released in theaters on Sept. 21.