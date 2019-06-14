Chris Evans Fanboys Over Keanu Reeves' Hilarious Toy Story 4 Recording Session as Duke Caboom

Keanu Reeves‘ fanbase is growing, and Chris Evans has officially hopped onboard.

After a video on Twitter showed the Toy Story 4 star in the recording studio prepping his voice as new addition Duke Caboom, Evans, 38, commended Reeves’ vocal performance in a reply tweet.

“If they just released 2 hours of this and called it Toy Story 4, I’d probably still see it at least twice in the theaters,” the Avengers: Infinity War star wrote back.

Reeves, 54, added some theatricality to his recordings, striking up poses as he read his lines for the upcoming animated film.

Reeves recently discovered at the Toy Story 4 red carpet premiere that we was the latest Internet obsession.

“I’ve been what?” he said to PEOPLE when asked how he felt about the web’s love affair with The Matrix star.

“That’s, uh, that’s wacky,” the actor said. “Well, the positivity’s great.”

Reeves, who has dominated Hollywood since the 1990s, is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, largely online. His proclivity for introspection, buying his own groceries and riding motorcycles have just made fans fall more and more in love with the star.

Keanu Reeves Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Reeves joins the Toy Story franchise as daredevil, motorcycle-obsessed toy called Duke Caboom, a role that Reeves ensured became a “well-grounded, real character,” as producer Jonas Rivera told USA Today at the Los Angeles premiere.

He would ask these really deep character questions, and you couldn’t ignore them,” Rivera said of the longtime actor. “[Keanu] didn’t just come to do a funny cartoon voice, he dug deep,”

“He’s, like, a legit movie star, but a gentleman, and one of the most thoughtful actors we ever worked with,” Rivera added.

Toy Story 4 is in theaters June 20.