It's the '90s Again! Watch Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Reunite in Scene from Their New Movie

Beloved ‘90s stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are back together in the upcoming comedy Destination Wedding — and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip from the movie!

In Destination Wedding, Reeves’ and Ryder’s characters meet on their way to a destination wedding, soon realizing a shared interest: that neither of them wants to be there. Though the socially awkward, pessimistic duo can’t stand each other at first, they begin to fall for each other throughout the course of the weekend.

In the clip, Ryder and Reeves commiserate over their shared hatred for the wedding. As they watch the other guests dance, Reeves’ character quips, “I can’t help but hope Keith tears a hip muscle.”

Bram Stoker's Dracula and Destination Wedding SNAP/REX/Shutterstock; Robb Rosenfeld

The stars first acted together in 1992’s Dracula and have remained good friends.

“Winona is a lovely person and a talented actress,” Reeves said. “I think we make a good couple, and I liked that it’s a two-hander. To them, nobody else matters anyway, right? We did something like five eight-minute scenes, which you don’t often get a chance to do in films.”

Destination Wedding hits theaters August 24.