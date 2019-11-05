Keanu Reeves Wants to 'Openly Share His Life' with Artist Girlfriend Alexandra Grant: Source

Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant are in a relationship — and are ready to be more public about it.

Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala over the weekend, where they walked the carpet holding hands.

“Keanu wants to openly share his life with her,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life.”

The insider says the two, who have known each other for years, “started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet.”

The couple first collaborated in 2011 on Reeves’ book Ode to Happiness, with Grant providing the illustrations. The project was her first artist book and Reeves’ first book as a writer.

They worked together again on the actor’s 2016 book, Shadows, in which Grant again provided the illustrations.

The following year, the duo co-founded X Artists’ Books, a publishing house that focuses on publishing “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres,” according to its website.

Last month, the pair were photographed enjoying dinner together at Giorgio Baldi, a luxurious Italian hotspot, in Santa Monica, California.

The two arrived together in Reeve’s Porsche and spent three hours inside the restaurant talking and sharing a meal. They left together through a back exit after enjoying their dinner.