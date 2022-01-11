Keanu Reeves Treated His Friends to Celebration for Matrix: Resurrections Premiere: 'He's Epic'

Keanu Reeves paid for private jet travel, hotels and premiere tickets to The Matrix: Resurrections for some of his closest friends

Keanu Reeves and his generosity strike again.

The actor who has made a name for himself on the screen and through multiple acts of kindness has once again shared his generosity with others — this time with the people behind the scenes who have helped him in his career.

Reeves, 57, who stars in The Matrix: Resurrections reportedly treated members of his inner circle, including his trainers and representatives, to San Francisco for the Dec. 18 world premiere of the film in San Francisco, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Chad Stahelski, who has been a stunt double for Reeves on the Matrix trilogy and directed the star in the John Wick franchise, confirmed the gesture to the publication, saying, "He flew a bunch of us up here."

"He's incredibly generous. In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew," Stahelski said. "He makes sure that his friends and family are here. He's epic."

THR reported Reeves handled the costs of a private jet, hotels, premiere tickets and organized a special post-premiere brunch for his guests.

Reeves showed off his modest character when asked about the celebration by the outlet, saying, "Yeah, it's great to be able to share our experiences and lives together."

In October, Reeves surprised his four-man John Wick stunt crew with personalized Rolex watches during a late dinner in Paris after filming for the upcoming action flick wrapped.

Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang were all gifted the watches by Reeves. The inside of each watch was engraved with personal messages to each individual from the actor.

Marinas shared a look at the watches in his Instagram Stories, calling it the "best wrap gift ever" and revealing his watch read, "The John Wick Five" along with the message, "Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021."

Concepcion also shared a photo of his Rolex on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Got that new new thank you bro KR."

His habit of doing down-to-earth and kind tasks for his fans frequently goes viral, like in May, when a writer recounted the time the actor bought an ice cream cone just so he could sign the receipt for a 16-year-old fan.

Despite the love, Reeves didn't even know, telling PEOPLE in 2019 he was surprised the internet was so obsessed with him.