Keanu Reeves Teases New Matrix Movie Is a 'Love Story': 'It's Inspiring'

The actor, who is reprising his role as Neo for the Lana Wachowski-directed movie, spoke about the movie during an interview with BBC’s The One Show.

Reeves said Wachowski had written “a beautiful script that is a love story.”

“It’s another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action,” Reeves said. “All will be revealed."

The original trilogy of the films, which were created by Lana and her sister Lilly, followed the story of Neo as he awakens from a simulation meant to house the consciousness of all mankind.

Once awake, Neo must fight an evil computer program in the form of Mr. Smith, to prevent mankind’s extinction.

At the center of the story was the romance between Neo and Trinity — and while Reeves could mean the fourth installment centers on them reuniting, it’s possible, in keeping with the Wachowski's intention for the franchise, that the film will also be an allegory about humankind.

One thing the film won’t be is a prequel, Reeves said.

When asked if the upcoming film went back into the past, the actor said, “No, no. No going in the past.”

The Matrix 4 is currently filming in Berlin after pausing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carrie-Anne Moss is returning as Trinity for the next installment, as well as Jada Pinkett Smith.

New cast members are also joining the franchise such as Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, and Jessica Henwick.