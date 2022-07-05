Keanu Reeves Talks With Young Fan in Adorable Airport Interaction Captured on Twitter

The sweet conversation was relayed by Twitter user Andrew Kimmel who shared some of the tidbits he overheard at the New York airport

Keanu Reeves was sure to make a young fan's day following a recent flight to New York!

In a series of tweets posted online Monday night, Andrew Kimmel — who according to his Twitter bio is a TV producer — shared a sweet interaction he observed between the Matrix Resurrections actor, 57, and a fan.

"Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today," Kimmel wrote in a now-viral tweet. "A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…"

Kimmel shared a photo of Reeves standing with a luggage cart beside the young boy, along with some of the conversations he overheard.

This included such things as "Why was he in London?" ("Filming a documentary," said Reeves), and whether the actor attended this weekend's British Grand Prix?

"Yes," said Reeves, "F1! Race cars!" according to Kimmel.

When asked by the boy if he drove himself, the actor replied "Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles," Kimmel added.

According to Kimmel, the boy then asked Reeves if he lived in New York. When Reeves replied that his home is in Los Angeles, the boy pushed to find out why he had just touched down in the Big Apple.

"How long are you gonna be in New York?" said the boy.

"Four days! No… five. Five days!" replied Reeves, before adding "Gonna see a broadway show!" according to Kimmel, which he later revealed was David Mamet's American Buffalo.

Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him," Kimmel wrote in an adorable twist to the encounter.

"Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite?" he added.

Actor Keanu Reeves attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Reeves "could not have been nicer," Kimmel wrote before sharing the selfie he took with the actor, "…especially after an international flight."

"I thought I'd share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people's lives. We need more Keanus!" said Kimmel.

Reeves, ​​who attended a Formula 1 qualifying race at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England on Saturday, is currently working on a docuseries about the 2009 Formula 1 season.