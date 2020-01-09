Keanu Reeves Takes Photo with Fan After Being Spotted Eating Ice Cream Alone

Keanu Reeves took some time to enjoy the finer things in life while reportedly on location filming Matrix 4.

The actor was spotted by fans sitting outside of a Baskin-Robbins in Alameda, Calif., which is in the greater San Francisco area.

According to a local outlet, Reeves, 55, walked into the store alone and ordered a scoop and a cone. The employee behind the counter “freaked out after he served him. He didn’t know how to act,” another employee told KTVU.

Reeves then left a large tip and stepped outside, where Twitter user @happynibbamoy caught him sitting while enjoying his cone during what seemed to be the sunset. The user shared a video of Reeves eating and a shot of him with a fan.

The actor told Entertainment Tonight that he’s “absolutely” excited about returning to the role that made him a household name. And although he kept quiet about the plot of the upcoming fourth installment in the movie franchise, Reeves did give one small hint.

“It’s very ambitious,” Reeves said. “As it should be!”

Reeves will once again star as Neo in Matrix 4 alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, which will reunite the two stars with writer and director Lana Wachowski, who was also behind the first three movies along with sister Lily Wachowski.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Lana said in a statement, according to Variety.

Matrix 4 is slated to open May 21, 2021.