Keanu Reeves Surprised His John Wick: Chapter 4 Stunt Team with Rolex Watches: 'Best Wrap Gift Ever'

Keanu Reeves is once again sharing his generosity — this time with his stunt team on John Wick: Chapter 4.

The 57-year-old actor surprised his stunt crew with individually personalized Rolex Submariner watches during a dinner in Paris on Saturday night after wrapping filming for the upcoming action film.

Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang were all gifted the watches by Reeves. The inside of each watch was engraved with personal messages to each individual from the actor.

Marinas shared a look at the watches in his Instagram Stories, calling it the "best wrap gift ever" and revealing his watch read, "The John Wick Five" along with the message, "Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021."

Concepcion also shared a photo of his Rolex on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Got that new new thank you bro KR."

Reeves has never shied away from performing sweet gestures.

In July 2019, while filming Bill and Ted Face the Music, Reeves spotted a sign on the front lawn of someone's home in Louisiana, where the film was shooting, that read, "You're breathtaking."

The message was a reference to a viral moment in which Reeves said the words to the crowd at the E3 video game conference after a fan shouted the phrase at him from the audience.

Upon seeing the sign, Reeves stopped the car to have some fun with it, kneeling in the grass to write, "Stacey, You're Breathtaking!" along with his signature.

Eventually, a Twitter user revealed she was the woman behind the sign, and shared a photo with Reeves to prove it.

"Wow! Yesterday was a dream come true! We knew Keanu Reeves was filming up the street so my son said we need to make a sign that says 'you're breathtaking' so we did! A few cars stopped but then a car stopped and there he was!! He actually stopped! Oh my heavens!" she wrote.

His habit of doing down-to-earth and kind tasks for his fans frequently goes viral, like in May, when a writer recounted the time the actor bought an ice cream cone just so he could sign the receipt for a 16-year-old fan.

Despite the love, Reeves didn't even know, telling PEOPLE in 2019 he was surprised the internet was so obsessed with him.