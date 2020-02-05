Keanu Reeves Spotted Filming Matrix 4 by Excited Fans in San Francisco

Keanu Reeves has taken another red pill.

The actor was spotted filming Matrix 4 in a San Francisco neighborhood on Wednesday by fans who happened upon the production.

“Walked right into Keanu filming The Matrix 4 in my neighborhood this morning,” author Erin Carlson wrote in the caption of the photo she shared on Instagram.

In the photo, Reeves, 55, can be seen wearing a black blazer, black T-shirt and jeans with a crew member standing before him.

Carlson continued, “I wanted to yell, “I love that you’re dating a cool woman in your age group!!!” (Google Alexandra Grant), but chose not to disrupt his creative process because that’s the kind of person I am.”

“Also, an exasperated crew member was all, “We’re working HE-YAH.” 🎥🔥🤓,”” she added.

A lucky onlooker tells PEOPLE the production was filming a low-key sequence in which Reeves was crossing the street near Columbus Avenue and Montgomery Street in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood.

The San Francisco Examiner also shared images from the filming location which feature Reeves and costar Carrie-Ann Moss.

In early January, Reeves was spotted taking a break from his filming schedule and enjoying an ice cream cone in San Francisco by another fan.

According to a local outlet, Reeves walked into the store alone and ordered a scoop and a cone. The employee behind the counter “freaked out after he served him. He didn’t know how to act,” another employee told KTVU.

Image zoom Keanu Reeves Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA

Reeves then left a large tip and stepped outside, where Twitter user @happynibbamoy caught him sitting while enjoying his cone during what seemed to be the sunset. The user shared a video of Reeves eating and a shot of him with a fan.

RELATED VIDEO: Keanu Reeves Is Taking The Internet By Storm

Last year, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that he’s “absolutely” excited about returning to the role the franchise. And although he kept quiet about the plot of the upcoming fourth installment in the movie franchise, Reeves did give one small hint.

“It’s very ambitious,” Reeves said. “As it should be!”

Reeves will once again star as Neo in Matrix 4 alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, which will reunite the two stars with writer and director Lana Wachowski, who was also behind the first three movies along with sister Lily Wachowski.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Lana said in a statement, according to Variety.

Matrix 4 is slated to open May 21, 2021.