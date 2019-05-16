Keanu Reeves Marvels Over His John Wick 3 Costar Halle Berry: There's a 'Mystery' to Her

Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry just can’t say enough good things about each other.

During a New York press conference for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Berry (who stars opposite Reeves as an assassin named Sofia) said she just wanted to, “earn the right to be in the same room as Keanu” while working on the film, which opens in theaters May 17.

The Matrix actor, who’s set to appear in the long-awaited Bill and Ted 3 next summer, quickly responded with, “Oh come on Halle, you’re an inspiration.”

Despite his ‘90s Hollywood icon status, Reeves, 54, seems just as mesmerized by Berry as the rest of the world. Turning to face the Catwoman actress, Reeves said, “When you come on screen, there’s an authenticity, an intimacy, a strength. But there’s mystery. There’s always a mystery to you.”

Reeves and Berry on set of John Wick 3: Parabellum Mark Rogers/Lionsgate

He continued, “She’s speaking her truth, she’s right there, present, but there’s something else. Whenever you were on screen…there’s this mystery. I’m hanging in on what you’re thinking and feeling.”

Berry joined the John Wick team — including Ian McShane and Lance Reddick — for the highly anticipated third installment. Based on some behind-the-scenes teasers, the 2003 PEOPLE Most Beautiful covergirl fit right in.

On May 14, the John Wick 3 Instagram account shared a compilation of clips showing off Berry’s impressive gun-handling skills. In the highlight reel-style video, the 52-year-old looks athletic while shooting down different types of targets (first with a handgun, then a machine gun, then back to a handgun).

The post was appropriately captioned, “Confirmed: @HalleBerry is unstoppable. Check out this behind-the-scenes training video from @TaranTactical and don’t miss #JohnWick3 in theaters and @IMAX on Friday: link in bio.”

Action movie fans were clearly impressed in the comments section, leaving plenty of flame and heart eye emojis. One Instagram user even wrote, “She’s not playing around. Halle Berry’s a surgeon with those guns.”

For Berry, John Wick 3 is another one of the many action movies on her resumé. The Oscar winner has taken on several physically demanding roles since making her feature film debut in Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever (1991) — she’s a former Bond Girl, an X-Men alum and the star of 2004’s Catwoman. Still, Berry admits this was her most challenging project to date.

“The training was like nothing I’ve ever experienced in my whole career, and I’ve done a few action movies before,” Berry said during the press conference. “I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder or longer to prepare for a part in a movie. Being in it was life changing.”