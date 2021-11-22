Throughout the Matrix star's impressive 35-year career in Hollywood, he has made a total of 68 movies

Keanu Reeves Says 'It Would Be an Honor' to Join the Marvel Universe: 'Some Really Amazing Directors'

Keanu Reeves is ready to suit up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 57-year-old opened up to Esquire about the possibility of starring in a Marvel film during an interview for the magazine's cover issue that hits newsstands Dec. 7.

"It would be an honor. Some really amazing directors and visionaries. They're doing something no one's ever really done. It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it'd be cool to be a part of that," he said when asked if he'd consider working for Marvel.

Reeves spoke with Esquire as The Matrix Resurrections is set to come out Dec. 22.

keanu reeves Credit: NATHANIEL GOLDBERG

While he has starred in everything from romanic to action films, Reeves talked about the type of storytelling he prefers the most.

"There's always a relationship—a drama, a circumstance—in storytelling. But for me, it's cool when a work of art can entertain but also be inspirational or challenging or—I'm gonna bring up ye olde Bard—hold the mirror up. It's much more rewarding because it means that you're getting into it," he said.

"Asking questions. Looking at the diamond and seeing which ways the light refracts and reflects. It can be everything from 'Be excellent to each other' in the circumstances of Bill and Ted, and those characters going against all odds, to The Matrix, which is, you know, 'What truth?' Confronting systems of control and thinking about will, and love, and who we are and how we are."

keanu reeves Credit: NATHANIEL GOLDBERG

Reeves' good friend and Speed costar actress Sandra Bullock spoke with Esquire, addressing whether the two have ever been more than friends. "Nope," she said. "But who knows? Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated."

"I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him," she added. "So maybe we could have survived. I don't know. But we didn't have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not."

Reeves also discussed working on set with Bullock and whether the two will ever reunite onscreen again.

"I sure hope so. She's such a wonderful artist and person. And, you know, I think we have good chemistry. And it would be really exciting and interesting to get the chance to perform with her again," he said.

He spoke to Esquire while in Paris filming his latest movie John Wick: Chapter 4.