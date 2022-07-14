Keanu Reeves Says It Would be a 'Dream' to Play Live-Action Batman: 'Maybe Down the Road'
Keanu Reeves has superheroes on his mind!
At Wednesday's L.A. premiere of DC League of Super-Pets, in which Reeves, 57, voices Batman, the actor told Extra how much he enjoyed stepping into the role — even if just briefly.
"I love Batman as a character and I love him in the comic books, the films, so to get the opportunity to voice — to play — Batman was awesome," he said.
Though fans will only hear Reeve's voice as the caped crusader in the upcoming animated film, the actor said stepping into the role in a live-action film has "always been a dream."
"But there's … Pattinson's got Batman right now and he's doing awesome, so maybe down the road," he said referring to Batman's latest live-action film, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. "Maybe when they need an older Batman."
DC League of Super-Pets stars Kevin Hart who plays Ace/Bat-Hound, a Boxer that later becomes Batman's dog and Dwayne Johnson who portrays Superman's Labrador Retriever known as Krypto/Bark Kent/Superdog.
The Batman writer and director Matt Reeves revealed at Cinemacon in April that Pattinson and "the whole team" will be returning for The Batman 2.
While taking the stage at the event in Las Vegas, Reeves confirmed his plans to write and direct the sequel of the box office blockbuster, telling the audience, "This is thrilling for me."
The Batman hit theaters on March 4, earning an impressive $128.5 million in its domestic box office debut from 4,417 theaters across the country, according to Variety.
DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters on July 29.