Keanu Reeves Says His Last Moment of Bliss Was in Bed with 'My Honey' Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves will always be appreciative for a moment of happiness.

Sitting down to talk with PEOPLE for this week's issue, Reeves, 58, was asked about his last moment of bliss.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," the actor says of his longtime love, artist Alexandra Grant, 49. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves. Michael Kovac/Getty

Reeves, who is currently starring in the new movie John Wick: Chapter 4, chatted a bit more with the magazine for One Last Thing:

Last time I danced: At a friend's wedding about eight months ago. Sometimes I'm the first out there and sometimes I need coaxing. Sometimes it's the song and sometimes it's the person. I just go with the feeling.

Last recurring dream: I've had recurring nightmares, but they're too scary to describe. It's always fun to fly, isn't it? I'm just glad I have the chance to do it anywhere. It's quite extraordinary.

Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett

Last game I played: I've been playing some chess. It's a competitive game. I don't think you walk to the board and go, "I hope I lose." If you don't know how to play, I'm great—yeah, I'm a master. And if you're really good, I'm terrible.

Last time I watched the sunrise: I was recently traveling in Japan and had some wonderful jet lag and got to see the sun rising in Kyoto. Those are always cool. You have to stop, like, "Aren't we glad to be here?"

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters now.