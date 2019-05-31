Keanu Reeves Says He's a 'Lonely Guy' — But Remains Hopeful Love Will 'Happen for Me'

Keanu Reeves is hopeful love will walk through his door one day.

The actor spoke with the Jakarta Report while promoting John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, where they asked him what love means to him.

“You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy,” Reeves, 54, answered, according to the outlet. “I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.”

When asked if he was content being the “lonely guy,” Reeves deflected the question.

“I don’t concern myself with it that much. I’m an actor, so in terms of what you’re asking about, I have no answer,” he said.

Reeves also opened up about his day-to-day life in Los Angeles, which includes running into tour buses that drive tourists by celebrity houses.

“My days are pretty normal. Of course there’s the tourist vans, they visit everybody’s homes. I come out in the morning and get my newspaper, and you’ll see them,” he said. “[There are] definitely paparazzi chasing after you, but I don’t go out much, I don’t really do anything. I’m pretty boring.”

Reeves has lived a quiet live recently after enduring multiple tragedies in previous years. His best friend, River Phoenix, died of a drug overdose in 1993 at the age of 23. His late girlfriend Jennifer Syme, whom he met in 1998, later gave birth to their stillborn baby daughter. Reeves and Syme remained best friends until April 2001, when Syme died in a car crash.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is now playing.