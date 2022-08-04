Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock Almost Reunited for 'Bullet Train' , Director Reveals: 'Dream Cast'

Bullet Train almost reunited Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock once more!

During a recent screening of the Brad Pitt-fronted action comedy at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, California, director David Leitch said Reeves, 57, was his "dream cast" choice to play Barry, the offscreen therapist of Pitt's character Ladybug.

Throughout the film, Pitt's character regularly quotes his therapist, Barry, to his handler (played by Bullock, 58).

"There was a moment where we were going to do a scene with Barry," said producer Kelly McCormick, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"My dream cast was Keanu. Wouldn't it have been great? Hey, Bullet Train 2!" said Leitch, 46.

Reeves and Bullock previously starred together in two films: Speed (1994) and The Lake House (2006).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

From L to R: Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in Speed (1994) and The Lake House (2006). 20th Century Fox; Warner Bros. Pictures

Pitt, 58, stars in Bullet Train as an assassin who has just recovered from a case of burnout, returning to his high-stakes job with a somewhat misguided sense of confidence about his fitness for duty. The plot follows competing assassins fighting to the death on a high-speed train.

Alongside Pitt and Bullock, the film also features Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Bullet Train is based on Kōtarō Isaka's book of the same name.

Bullet Train has earned mixed reviews from critics. EW's Leah Greenblatt gave the "gleeful neon thriller" a B+, saying it "largely delivers on the high-speed berserkery of its premise."

IndieWire's David Ehrlich praised Pitt, saying he "shines" — but the film overall is "an action-packed star vehicle that goes nowhere fast," serving as "a remarkable testament to the actor's batting average over the last 30 years, and some of the best evidence we have as to why he's been synonymous with the movies themselves for that entire time."

RELATED VIDEO: See All the Stars at the Bullet Train L.A. Premiere

For Reeves, the opportunity to reunite with Bullock onscreen again is one he recently said he'd be more than open to.

As the actor told Esquire in November 2021, "I sure hope so," when asked by the magazine if they'd ever reunite onscreen again.

"She's such a wonderful artist and person. And, you know, I think we have good chemistry," Reeves said. "And it would be really exciting and interesting to get the chance to perform with her again."

Bullet Train zooms into theaters Friday.