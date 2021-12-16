Keanu Reeves Reveals He Jumped Off High-Rise Building '19 or 20 Times' for The Matrix Resurrections

CARRIE-ANNE MOSS as Trinity and KEANU REEVES as Neo/Thomas Anderson in Warner Bros. Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions’ “THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS,” a Warner Bros.

Keanu Reeves isn't afraid of heights.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, Reeves revealed that he jumped off of a building 19 times for The Matrix Resurrections, the upcoming fourth installment in the sci-fi franchise.

Reeves, 57, shared the news after being asked by Colbert about the craziest stunt he ever performed in a movie.

In the film, Reeves did the jump with costar Carrie-Anne Moss, 54. Reeves reprises his role as Neo in the film and Moss plays Trinity once again. They first played the characters in 1999's The Matrix.

He explained how the two put their fears aside to make the terrifying leap.

"To prepare for something like that, she speaks a lot about preparing mentally for it, I was doing that too. By the time you get there, my heart rate was a little raised, but after the first time, you can't think of the fear. You have to block that, or nor block it, but deal with it, absorb it, and just be there, and do," said Reeves.

"I am going to guess around 46-stories," said Reeves when describing the building.

Reeves also revealed why the stunt was performed, saying, "Because it is [director] Lana Wachowski and it is The Matrix and you need natural light and you want to do it real," he said.

To capture the perfect light during the morning, the scene was shot almost 20 times.

"We did it, I would say around 19 or 20 times," he said.

The cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick and more.

Wachowski recently told Entertainment Weekly that the plot for the new movie "exploded rather fully formed" from her imagination.

"Technology paradoxically brought us closer together while also isolating or inculcating us from each other," she told the magazine. "The power of technology to trap or limit our subjective reality was an important part of the new narrative for Matrix Resurrections. ... Art is a mirror. Most will prefer to gaze at the surface but there will be people like me who enjoy what lies behind the looking glass. I made this movie for them."