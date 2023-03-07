Keanu Reeves Reveals He Has the Red Pill from the Original 'Matrix' Set: 'Not Stolen'

Keanu Reeves has a very cool memento from The Matrix.

The Canadian actor, 58, revealed that he has the red pill from the set of the 1999 film during a Reddit Ask Me Anything on Saturday.

Asked if he's ever "stolen anything" from any of his movie sets, Reeves responded, "Not stolen … the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowskis ever gave me."

One of the most famous scenes from the sci-fi action film — written and directed by sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski — is when Laurence Fishburne's character Morpheus presents Reeves' character Thomas Anderson/Neo with a choice of taking either a red or blue pill.

The red pill, which Neo takes, allows him to see the truth — or continue into the "rabbit hole," as Morpheus says — while the blue pill would allow him to return to his normal reality and live in peace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Laurence Fishburne in The Matrix (1999). Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

RELATED GALLERY: More Than 20 Years Later, See Where The Matrix Cast Is Now

Reeves is currently promoting his latest film in the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, and another user on Reddit wanted to know if the star preferred the martial-arts training he did for The Matrix or John Wick.

"Nothing can ever compare to the kung fu training from the Matrix because it was so unique and my first time … but the jiu jitsu in John Wick being integrated with judo and gunfights can never be touched in its own way," Reeves replied.

The last film in The Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, was released in 2021. It followed the original film as well as two sequels, both released in 2003: The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Asked if he would star in another Matrix movie in the future, Reeves confessed he'd be game to revisit his role for a fifth time if the opportunity presented itself and the right people signed on.

"If she invites me again, I'm in," said Reeves in December 2021 during an appearance on the Empire podcast with his Matrix costar Carrie-Ann Moss, signaling his desire to return to the megahit franchise on the condition that director Lana, 57, helm the film once more.

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Reloaded (2003). Warner Bros/Village Roadshow Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

However, he admitted he doesn't think another movie is in the cards.

"I don't believe so. If I had to cast … a vote, I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix," Reeves said.

"We thought that about this one, too," added Moss, 55, of the most recent film.

"We don't know! We don't know. But I'm there if it's there," continued Reeves. "If she invites us again — I'm sorry, I spoke for you [Moss] again! If she invites me again, I'm in."

Moss added, "I love it."