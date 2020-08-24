Move over, John Wick: Keanu Reeves reveals the one role he wished he'd played

Keanu Reeves Reveals He 'Always Wanted to Play Wolverine': 'I'm All Good with It Now'

Keanu Reeves may be the star of two major franchises, but even he has roles he missed out on.

The actor, 55, revealed the one part he'd have loved to play while on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show with Alex Winter while promoting their upcoming film Bill & Ted Face the Music.

When asked by Cohen, 52, what roles they each had dreamed of playing, Reeves surprisingly said, "I always wanted to play Wolverine."

Winter, also 55, said, "It’s not too late. It’s not too late for Keanu to play Wolverine. I’m just going to leave that there."

Laughing, Reeves shook his said and replied, "It is too late."

"I’m all good with it now," the John Wick star added.

Cohen asked, "Keanu is that real? Did you really want to play Wolverine?"

"Frank Miller’s Wolverine?" Reeves said, before adding, "For sure."

Hugh Jackman went on to play the iconic comic book character in the 2000 film X-Men and its sequels, including the 2017 standalone film Logan.

Jackman, 51, spoke about his audition for the role during an appearance on The Tonight Show, in which he said his audition was "about 20 seconds long."

Image zoom Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Logan

"When I walked into that room, I was pretty sure that I wasn't playing the role," Jackman began after host Jimmy Fallon showed a clip of the actor's audition for the role of the popular comic book character.

"It was a weird audition because Dougray Scott had the role and then he got caught up in Mission: Impossible 2, but everyone thought that would get sorted," he said, referring to the actor who was originally slated to take on the Wolverine mantle.

Jackman noted that the studio wanted a backup plan in case Scott could not appear as Wolverine, sharing, "It was like this Hail Mary to begin with, which is probably the best way to do an audition. You're going in like 'Eh.' "

"I think the entire audition was about 20 seconds," he added. "It wasn't much longer."