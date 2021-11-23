Keanu Reeves explains that while making 1992's Dracula with costar Winona Ryder they "did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests"

Keanu Reeves Says He Married Winona Ryder 'Under the Eyes of God' While Shooting Dracula Scene

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are more than just frequent costars.

Back in August 2018, Ryder joked that she may have technically tied the knot with Reeves for real on set of Dracula. She explained that during production of the 1992 movie, director Francis Ford Coppola "used a real Romanian priest" to preside over their characters' nuptials, which they filmed from beginning to end.

"We actually got married in Dracula," she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "No, I swear to God, I think we're married in real life."

Asked by Esquire recently to clarify the potential marriage, Reeves, 57, said, " 'Are you and Winona Ryder technically married?' We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we're married under the eyes of God."

During an appearance on The Talk in January 2019, Reeves joked that Ryder has fully committed to their union, revealing that she occasionally refers to him playfully as "husband."

"Once in a while, I will get a text: 'Hello, husband,' " he said at the time. "I didn't really believe her, and then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly that, yeah, that really happened, the priest did a full ceremony and Winona and I got married."

Reeves previously gushed about Ryder to PEOPLE, calling her a "lovely person and a talented actress." He added, "I think we make a good couple."

Since Dracula, Ryder and Reeves remained good friends. The pair even worked again on A Scanner Darkly (2006), The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009) and Destination Wedding (2018).

One of Reeves other frequent costars Sandra Bullock told Esquire she thought "maybe" she and Reeves "could have survived" as a couple if they had struck up a romance. They made 1994's Speed and 2006's Lake House together.

"Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated," she explained. "I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know."

She added, "But we didn't have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being."