Keanu Reeves Prepares to Fight Bill Skarsgard in Action-Packed 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer

Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick.

On Thursday, Lionsgate released the official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, which meets up with Reeves' iconic hitman out for revenge three years after 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

A synopsis for the new movie shares that Wick "uncovers a path to defeating the High Table," the organized crime organization that he fights with through the series' third installment.

Before Wick can destroy the High Table and "earn his freedom," the hitman "must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes," the synopsis reads.

The two minute, 29 seconds-long trailer — set to singer-songwriter Terry Jacks' 1974 hit "Seasons in the Sun" — opens with Wick mourning his dead wife Helen (Bridget Moynahan) before he is confronted by Caine (Donnie Yen).

The trailer also introduces a new villain in Wick's path, the Marquis de Gramont (It star Bill Skarsgard), whom Winston (Ian McShane) wants Wick to fight in order to quash his grudges with the High Table for good.

John Wick: Chapter 4's trailer takes the character across the world, from desert gunfights on horseback to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as he reconnects with Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) and fights new enemies along the way.

Murray Close/Lionsgate

Beyond Yen, Skarsgard, McShane, Moynahan and Fishburne, actors joining Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4's ensemble cast include Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train), Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, pop musician Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, Natalie Tena, and Aimée Kwan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Director Chad Stahelski returns to helm the fourth John Wick movie, which was cowritten by Chapter 3 screenwriter Shay Hatten, Michael Finch and Derek Kolstad.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Reeves is in talks to reprise his role as John Wick in the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas and McShane. A fifth movie in the John Wick series is also in development.

John Wick: Chapter 4 releases in theaters March 24.