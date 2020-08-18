Keanu Reeves Praises COVID-19 Safety Measures on The Matrix 4 Set as Film Shoots in Germany

"There’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place, and the rhythm of filmmaking has not really been impacted or interrupted," Keanu Reeves said

Keanu Reeves is opening up about his experience filming The Matrix 4 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old actor praised the safety protocols that are in place on the project after it resumed filming in Berlin earlier this month. Shooting previously began in February before production was halted in March due to the current health crisis.

"There’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place, and the rhythm of filmmaking has not really been impacted or interrupted," Reeves told the Associated Press during a virtual interview.

"I think everyone loves the project," he added. "If you’re ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out, or 'How do we do this?' Show business people are the best. We’re just scrappy, we know how to get stuff done, we’re inventive, think on our feet, and that kind of kindred spirit of just coming together — it goes back to like, you know, 'Let’s put on a show!' 'We’ll get some props, we’ve got some things, we’re going to write!' And that spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix."

The Matrix franchise follows Reeves' Neo and a series of heroes as they battle against machine overlords who have imprisoned human beings in an ultra-realistic virtual reality.

The first Matrix movie hit theaters in 1999 and became an instant phenomenon. A sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, and a third movie, The Matrix Revolutions, later followed in 2003.

The films also starred Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, as well as Jada Pinkett-Smith. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris or Priyanka Chopra are reported to star in the fourth film.

Reeves revealed that he was fully on board for The Matrix 4 after reading the "wonderful" storyline created by the film's director, Lana Wachowski, during an interview in Empire magazine's Heroes issue.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves told the magazine. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing."

He continued, "It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Reeves' Matrix costar, Carrie-Anne Moss, who starred as Trinity in the film series, echoed his sentiments and shared, "I never thought that it would happen" when speaking about the fourth installment in the franchise.

"When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, 'This is a gift,'" Moss said. "It was just very exciting."

Last year, Reeves told Entertainment Tonight that he’s "absolutely" excited about the new movie. And although he kept quiet about the plot of the upcoming fourth installment in the movie franchise, Reeves did give one small hint.