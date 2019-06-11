Keanu Reeves Praised by Fans as 'Respectful' After They Notice He Doesn't Touch Women in Photos

Keanu Reeves is being hailed a “king” after Twitter users pointed out an endearing trait about the star.

Perceptive fans couldn’t help but notice the John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum star often posed with women while keeping his hands off of their backs.

The first fan to point it out, Kemoy Lindsay, tweeted, “Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances.”

The collage of photos featured Reeves, 54, posing with Dolly Parton and female fans.

The tweet went viral and earned over 384,000 likes so far. Other fans retweeted, with one writing, “I stan a respectful king love you so much Keanu.”

Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nnfIOZKbT1 — Kemoy Lindsay (@KemziLinzi) June 9, 2019

Another fan said Reeves wasn’t afraid of a #MeToo situation but just believed in being respectful.

“It’s not about not taking chances,” a user tweeted at Kemoy Lindsay. “It’s about being considerate and respectful, qualities that Keanu carries in spades.”

Another person echoed the sentiment, tweeting, “He’s respectful. This should be how it’s done unless ya know the woman doesn’t mind being touched. Keanu should inspire us all.”

A third fan wrote, “He’s being respectful and I’m here for it!!”

i stan a respectful king love you so much keanu https://t.co/wLvl28sgth — sarita (@danktrex) June 10, 2019

It’s not about not taking chances, it’s about being considerate and respectful, qualities that Keanu carries in spades. https://t.co/AGuLmsnVWb — peachshim 🍓🍑 (@peachshim) June 10, 2019

He’s respectful. This should be how it’s done unless ya know the woman doesn’t mind being touched. Keanu should inspire us all https://t.co/bwDihtUZYk — ✭ I am Chris ✭ (@chalkXoutline) June 10, 2019

He’s being respectful and I’m here for it!! ❤️ — Vero (@dankidushi) June 9, 2019

The viral tweet comes after SBNation writer James Dator recalled an experience he had with the actor in 2001 while Dator was 16 and working at a movie theater in Sydney, Australia.

As Dator recounted in a Twitter thread, Reeves was in town working on the Matrix series and had stopped by to see Johnny Depp’s film From Hell at the time.

“…Suddenly this dude walks up in jeans, a leather jacket and a horse riding helmet. A full a—, weird equestrian looking helmet. It takes me a solid 30 seconds to ignore the helmet and realize it’s Keanu Reeves,” Dator recalled.

“I do what any sensible 16-year-old does and tell him I’d like to give him my employee discount. This means he needs to sign my sheet and therefore I have his autograph,” Dator said.

Sadly, Reeves wasn’t biting. “‘I don’t work here,’ ” Keanu says, seemingly confused by my offer,” Dator remembered.

Later, Dator tweeted Reeves found him again and said, “‘I realized you probably wanted my autograph,’ he says. ‘So I signed this.’ He hands me a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back. He then casually throws an ice cream cone in the trash can and sees his movie.”

Only later did it click with Dator: Reeves “bought an ice cream cone he didn’t want, just to get receipt paper so he could scribble his autograph for a 16-year-old idiot.”