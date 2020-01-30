Keanu Reeves, Penélope Cruz and Shia LaBeouf Added as Presenters to the 2020 Oscars

The Academy Awards are right around the corner, and the show has a new crop of presenters.

Keanu Reeves, Penélope Cruz and Shia LaBeouf have been announced as awards show presenters for the Feb. 9 ceremony.

Also announced were James Corden, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver.

Among the list of stars already presenting at the highly-anticipated awards show are Zazie Beets, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

Image zoom Keanu Reeves, Penelope Cruz, Shia LaBeouf Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Pablo Cuadra/FilmMagic; George Pimentel/Getty

Last year’s Oscar winners Regina King, Rami Malek, Olivia Colman and Mahershala Ali will also be presenting the acting categories.

“We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents,” show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain previously said in a statement.

Joker‘s 11 nominations leads the pack this year with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood coming in second with 10.

Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite each picked up six nods, while Ford v Ferrari came away with four.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.