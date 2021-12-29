"I'm there if it's there," Reeves confessed of potential future The Matrix films

Keanu Reeves on Starring in Possible Future The Matrix Movies: 'If She Invites Me Again, I'm In'

Keanu Reeves is keeping an open mind when it comes to future The Matrix films.

Last week, the 57-year-old action star and costar Carrie-Ann Moss, 54, sat down with the Empire Podcast, during which Reeves confessed he'd be game to revisit the role of Thomas Anderson for a fifth time if the opportunity presented itself and the right people signed on.

"If she invites me again, I'm in," The Matrix Resurrections actor admitted, signaling his desire to return to the megahit franchise on the condition that director Lana Wachowski helm the film once more.

However, he admitted he doesn't think another movie is in the cards.

"I don't believe so. If I had to cast… a vote, I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix," Reeves said.

Carrie-Anne Moss, Keanu Reeves Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

"We thought that about this one, too," chimed Moss.

"We don't know! We don't know. But I'm there if it's there," said Reeves. "If she invites us again- I'm sorry, I spoke for you [Moss] again! If she invites me again, I'm in."

Added Moss, "I love it."

The Resurrections stars have formed a tight bond and a lasting friendship since filming the first The Matrix movie over 20 years ago.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the pair agreed they'd be open to working together on other projects – including Reeves' other smash franchise, John Wick.

When asked if there could be an opening for Moss in Wick, Reeves said, "That would be awesome," asking Moss: "You want to play an assassin?"

"I'd love it," said Moss.

Reeves: "Really?"

Moss: "Yeah!"

Reeves: "Okay. Let's get on that."

Moss: "I'll start practicing."

Reeves: "Be careful for what you wish for. I'm on it now."