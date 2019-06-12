Keanu Reeves Had No Idea About the Internet's Obsession with Him: 'That's Wacky'

Keanu Reeves might have been named the internet’s newest boyfriend, but the Toy Story 4 actor missed the memo.

Speaking with PEOPLE on the Toy Story 4 premiere‘s red carpet on Tuesday, Reeves, 54, was surprised to learn of his new title.

“I’ve been what?” he said when asked how he felt about the web’s obsession with him.

“That’s, uh, that’s wacky,” the actor said. “Well, the positivity’s great.”

Reeves continued to praise the recent projects that fans have latched onto, like John Wick 3 and the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself.

“It’s really special how John Wick was embraced, and working on Always Be My Maybe, great, you know. Ali Wong and Randall Park [are] just really wonderful artists and people, and it was really cool to get a chance to play with them,” he said, speaking of his costars on the Netflix movie.

Reeves, who has dominated Hollywood since the 1990s, is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, largely online. His proclivity for introspection, buying his own groceries and riding motorcycles have just made fans on the internet fall more and more in love with the star.

Reeves also had high praise for the team behind Toy Story 4, in which he plays a daredevil, motorcycle-obsessed toy called Duke Caboom.

“I just kind of got inspired,” Reeves said when asked if he really did jump onto a table at Pixar when learning about the character.

“The character’s so full of life,” he added. “He’s a showman, he’s a daredevil. So when he’s on the bike, I was just — like, he keeps doing poses, you know, and he can’t stop. They put it into the film, so it was nice.”

While Reeves said his on-screen, toy persona “looks absolutely not like me, at all,” he did say that some of his physicality made it into the character.

“They took some of the physicality that I was talking about for the character, and doing the poses,” he added. “I think it’s really remarkable how Pixar and the directors kind of do the physical comedy, the emotion, and so for me I was rally happy with what they did with Duke Caboom.”

But Reeves’ character isn’t all silly poses and daredevil antics. Without giving away spoilers, Reeves said that there’s something that happens in the movie to give Duke some “regret.”

“I can’t do all of the things that the commercial says, so he’s disappointed. And so I kind of let my kid down, and so I’m carrying that regret,” he said. “Part of the journey for my character is that I get to, I don’t know, be heroic, maybe.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21.