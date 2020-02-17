Filming for Matrix 4 has been underway in San Francisco, and fans in the area are getting treated to quite a show.

In a new jaw-dropping video, two people dressed in the movie franchise’s all-black clothing are seen jumping off a tall building while suspended by several wires. The two actors take a running start and dive head first as the wires slowly help them glide through the air.

It’s unclear if the two are stunt doubles or the movie’s A-List stars, like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris or Priyanka Chopra.

Reeves, 55, will once again star as Neo in Matrix 4 alongside Moss, who will both reunite with writer and director Lana Wachowski, who was also behind the first three movies along with sister Lily Wachowski.

Reeves has been spotted filming in San Francisco several times by fans who happened upon the production. Earlier this month, a fan captured a shot of the star on Instagram.

‘Matrix 4’ filming in downtown SF pic.twitter.com/ikgBh9Bkis — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) February 15, 2020

“Walked right into Keanu filming The Matrix 4 in my neighborhood this morning,” author Erin Carlson wrote in the caption of the photo she shared.

In the photo, Reeves can be seen wearing a black blazer, a black T-shirt and jeans with a crew member standing before him.

Carlson continued, “I wanted to yell, ‘I love that you’re dating a cool woman in your age group!!!’ (Google Alexandra Grant), but chose not to disrupt his creative process because that’s the kind of person I am.”

“Also, an exasperated crew member was all, ‘We’re working HE-YAH.’ 🎥🔥🤓,” she added.

A lucky onlooker told PEOPLE the production was filming a low-key sequence in which Reeves was crossing the street near Columbus Avenue and Montgomery Street in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood.

The San Francisco Examiner also shared images from the filming location which feature Reeves and his costar, Moss, 52.

Last year, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that he’s “absolutely” excited about returning to the role the franchise. And although he kept quiet about the plot of the upcoming fourth installment in the movie franchise, Reeves did give one small hint.

“It’s very ambitious,” Reeves said. “As it should be!”

Matrix 4 is set for release on May 21, 2021.