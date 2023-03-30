Keanu Reeves Made 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Stunt Performers Customized Shirts Marking Each Onscreen Death

Keanu Reeves previously purchased customized Rolex watches for four John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt performers

Published on March 30, 2023 10:56 AM
Keanu Reeves attends “John Wick: Chapter 4” Los Angeles Premiere
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves makes for a generous colleague!

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Reeves, 58, made customized T-shirts to give to stunt team performers on his new movie John Wick: Chapter 4. Each shirt was inscribed with the number of times each performer was killed onscreen during the production.

Some stunt team performers tallied "more than 20 deaths" as they performed stunts with Reeves and other actors in the new sequel, according to the outlet.

The report came as part of the outlet's larger profile on how Reeves, director Chad Stahelski and the rest of the John Wick: Chapter 4 production went about shooting a specific fight sequence for the film, which released in theaters March 24.

The scene in question required 35 stunt performers total, and some of them were "killed" onscreen by Reeves as title character John Wick multiple times in that sequence alone; stunt coordinator Scott Rogers estimated to the Times that one performer was likely "killed" up to six times during the sequence.

Chad Stahelski, Marko Zaror, Keanu Reeves, Erica Lee, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Ian McShane and Basil Iwanyk attend Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening
Jamie McCarthy/THR/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The report is the second time Reeves, well-regarded for his active participation in stunts on his movies, has been credited with generosity toward his stunt team. Back in Oct. 2021, the actor gave four John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt performers individually personalized Rolex Submariner watches after they wrapped filming in Paris.

Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang were all gifted the watches by Reeves, and the inside of each watch was engraved with personal messages to each individual from the actor.

Marinas shared a look at the watches in his Instagram Story at the time, calling it the "best wrap gift ever" and revealing his watch read, "The John Wick Five" along with the message, "Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021."

Concepcion also shared a photo of his Rolex on his Instagram Story at the time, writing: "Got that new new thank you bro KR."

John Wick: Chapter 4 follows John Wick as he continues his fight against the crime syndicate organization The High Table; the film made a series-high $73.8 million at the box office in its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter recently, director Stahelski, 54, told the outlet that he and Reeves "are done for the moment" working on the John Wick franchise, even with the latest film's success.

"We're going to give John Wick a rest," he told the outlet. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters now.

