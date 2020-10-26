The actor's new look is similar to his appearance in the 1999 film The Matrix

Keanu Reeves Kisses Girlfriend Alexandra Grant as He Shows Off New Buzz Cut for Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves is sporting a new hairdo while getting a kiss from girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The actor, 56, was photographed with a closely shaven head with a clean-shaven face as he kissed Grant outside of his hotel in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.

Reeves' new look is reminiscent of his character Neo in the 1999 film The Matrix. The actor is reprising his role for an upcoming fourth installment in the franchise, which he is currently filming in Berlin.

Earlier this month, Grant, 47, and Reeves were spotted sharing a kiss outside of a hotel with the visual artist dropping the actor off as he leaned down to give her a kiss.

Grant and Reeves arrived in Berlin earlier in the summer when The Matrix 4 resumed filming after production was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production in San Francisco, California, had been completed prior to the lockdown.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the couple was spotted out to dinner in the city with several of Reeves' costars, including Carrie-Anne Moss.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” the artist told Vogue in March. "But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?' "

In the Vogue interview, Grant remained coy when asked if marriage was something she saw for herself.

"Over a glass of wine … I would love to tell you,” she joked at the time. "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

In June, Reeves explained why he decided to reprise his iconic role of Neo in The Matrix 4, touting the new movie's "wonderful" storyline. He first portrayed the character in the 1999 original film.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves told Empire magazine. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

The Matrix 4 is expected to be released in theaters on December 22, 2021.