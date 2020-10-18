Keanu Reeves Kisses Girlfriend Alexandra Grant in Berlin as He Continues Filming Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant went public with their relationship last November

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant are going strong.

On Sunday, the actor, 56, was spotted giving Grant, 47, a kiss outside a hotel in Berlin, where Reeves is currently filming The Matrix 4.

In the photo, Reeves, who was dressed in blue jeans, a black jacket and carrying two bags, leaned his head through the window of Grant's car to give her a smooch on the lips as she sat in the driver's seat.

Grant and Reeves arrived in Berlin earlier in the summer when Matrix 4 resumed filming after production was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production in San Francisco, California, had been completed prior to the lockdown.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the couple was spotted out to dinner in the city with several of Reeves' costars, including Carrie-Anne Moss.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” the artist told Vogue in March. "But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

In the Vogue interview, Grant remained coy when asked if marriage was something she saw for herself.

"Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you,” she joked at the time. "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

In June, Reeves explained why he decided to reprise his iconic role of Neo in The Matrix 4, touting the new movie's "wonderful" storyline. He first portrayed the character in the 1999 original film.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves told Empire magazine. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."