Keanu Reeves Jokes to Fan Who Proposed at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Screening: 'Careful What You Wish For'

Sounds like Keanu Reeves might not think he's exactly marriage material.

During a screening of his upcoming action-thriller sequel John Wick: Chapter 4 on Monday at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, the 58-year-old actor responded to a fan who appeared to propose marriage after Reeves revealed he had kept his title character's watch and wedding ring from previous films in the franchise.

"I'll marry you!" someone shouted from the audience, according to Variety.

"Yeah, be careful what you wish for," Reeves replied, per the outlet.

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Reeves has never married but has dated fellow celebrities over the years including Sofia Coppola, Winona Ryder and Claire Forlani. He is currently in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant.

Although neither have commented on the nature of their relationship, Reeves and Grant, 49, have known each other for quite some time, having collaborated first in 2011 on Reeves' book Ode to Happiness.

The couple made their red-carpet debut in November of 2019. Soon after, a source told PEOPLE they started dating earlier that year, "but have wanted to keep it quiet."

The insider added, "Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life."

While Reeves himself has never married, he can be quite the supportive wedding guest — just ask Nikki Roadnight and James Roadnight, whose U.K. wedding he popped by last August.

The groom found Reeves in the bar area of the Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Northamptonshire, England, the venue where his and Nikki's reception was being held, and invited the actor to stop by.

Not only did Reeves show up, but the Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure actor even took photos with the newlyweds and their family.

"My mum, Jo, took photos and shouted for everyone to yell 'Speed!' as she took the photo," Nikki recalled to Newsweek. "We laughed about that as it's one of his older films! We are big fans."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters on March 24.