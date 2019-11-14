Keanu Reeves Joins the SpongeBob Universe in Wacky Trailer for Sponge on the Run

Disaster has struck Bikini Bottom — Gary is missing!

That’s the heartbreaking reality SpongeBob confronts when he returns home one day in the upcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and the trailer offers a glimpse into how he’ll do anything to find his trusty snail.

The trailer first takes viewers through the adorable first meeting between the pals when SpongeBob was just a young sponge excited to be at camp.

RELATED: SpongeBob Is Back! The Man Behind the Voice, Tom Kenny, on Returning for a Big Screen Adventure

But when he goes missing, SpongeBob recruits his best friend Patrick and the help of fan-favorite characters Sandy the Squirrel, Mr. Krabs and Squidward, to go on a quest to find Gary.

Luckily, their travels take them to Sage, a rolling ball of sage with Keanu Reeves’ face floating in the middle.

“Hello, call me Sage. I’m made out of sage and I am a Sage, so it works out pretty well,” Reeves says.

The movie also features Tom Kenny, the man who has voiced the lovable cartoon sponge for over 20 years (and voices several other characters on the Nickelodeon show, including Gary the Snail). Kenny recently opened up to PEOPLE about what it means to play such a beloved character, and admitted he doesn’t mind when fans ask him to do the voice in person.

“I can honestly say I don’t get sick of it! Not once in 20 years!” he said. “I love the character, and after two decades of frying impressionable young minds, SpongeBob has been very impactful in folks’ lives. It’s always fun for the cast to watch people’s reactions when we do the voices “live“, or when we insert a fan’s name into a famous line from the show.”

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will be out in May 2020.