The actor has played a number of action heroes on-screen, but perhaps his greatest, most badass role is that of himself.

But what if he wasn’t Keanu Reeves? What if he had changed his name at the start of his career, as he revealed his agent had urged him to do during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

What if Keanu Reeves was … Chuck Spadina? This is not a joke. That is truly the name that he came up with for himself after he “went to the ocean” (of course he did) to reflect on what could have been a life-altering decision. When his agents seemed unimpressed, he threw out another option: Templeton Page Taylor. Needless to stay, they stuck with Keanu, and the world is a better place for it.