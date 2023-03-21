Keanu Reeves and 'John Wick' Costars Honor Lance Reddick 3 Days After Death with Blue Ribbons at Premiere

Keanu Reeves and the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast wore blue ribbons to the premiere Monday in honor of late costar Lance Reddick.

Reddick, who plays the concierge at the Continental Hotel's New York City location in the action franchise, died suddenly on Friday morning at age 60.

At the Los Angeles premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday and at the afterparty hosted at Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood later that night, director Chad Stahelski and cast members like Reeves, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Laurence Fishburne, Natalia Tena, Clancy Brown and Ian McShane wore blue ribbons in honor of Reddick.

Blue was selected since it was the late actor's favorite color. A note handed out to guests at the event read, "We kindly ask you to wear this royal blue ribbon in honor of our dear friend Lance Reddick."

Reeves, 58, told PEOPLE on the red carpet about his favorite memory of Reddick.

"We worked together on four films over 10 years. He was a remarkable artist and a special person with grace and dignity," said Reeves. "I guess what comes to mind right now is the first time that I met him and we worked together on John Wick he had this idea for the way that he wanted the character to speak. Just his enthusiasm and passion, and the way that he and I got to work and kind of speak the unspoken, that connection, its just really cool."

He added, "I always thought that the connection between John Wick and Charon was special. I always said to him that people liked John Wick because he liked John Wick."

In a joint statement Friday, Reeves and director Stahelski said they would dedicate the latest sequel, in theaters this Friday, to Reddick.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," they said. "Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

The studio behind the film, Lionsgate, added in a statement, "The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon's humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We're stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."