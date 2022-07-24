Keanu Reeves Ready for More Revenge in John Wick: Chapter 4 Teaser After Surprising Fans at Comic-Con
John Wick fans are getting a snippet of the upcoming film!
Lionsgate released the trailer of John Wick: Chapter 4 via YouTube Saturday after premiering the teaser at San Diego Comic-Con a day prior.
The sneak peek sees Keanu Reeves enacting revenge with any weapon he can find, including a gun and an ax. It also shows Wick facing new villains, such as characters portrayed by Bill Skarsgård and Donnie Yen.
"Have you given any thoughts to where this ends?" Wick asks at the beginning of the trailer, which is packed with car chasing, sword fighting, and plenty more action.
Laurence Fishburne, also makes an appearance, holding up Wick's famous black suit and asking, "You ready, John?"
On Friday evening, Collider's "Directors on Directing" panel attendees were given the first look during a discussion led by editor Steve Weintraub. John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski, joined and Reeves, 57, surprised the audience by showing up too.
"Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here," Reeves joked as he emerged from backstage.
He was welcomed with a big round of applause before speaking about the movie which was filmed in Berlin, Germany. "It's been really cool, actually. It was really fun to bring Wick international…," Reeves told the panel in a clip shared by Lionsgate.
The franchise's previous installment, John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum, grossed $327,281,779 at the worldwide box office when it was released in 2019.
In August 2020, a fifth movie in the franchise was confirmed by Lionsgate during an earnings call. The movie studio said the fourth and fifth installments would be filmed back to back.
John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit the theaters on March 24, 2023, after being pushed back a year from its initial May 22, 2022 scheduled release.