Keanu Reeves's John Wick: Chapter 4 Pushes Back Release Date to March 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 has been pushed back a year, from May 22, 2022 to March 24, 2023

Keanu Reeves's John Wick won't return to theaters until 2023.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate released a teaser for the upcoming film in the hit franchise, revealing that John Wick: Chapter 4 had been pushed back until March 24, 2023.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Be seeing you," a message in the teaser video read.

The fourth installment in the Reeves-led franchise was originally set to debut in theaters on May 22, 2022. That's one weekend before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, which is currently set to premiere on Memorial Day weekend.

John Wick: Chapter 4, directed by Chad Stahelski, is also set to star Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, Ian McShane and more.

The franchise's previous installment, John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum, grossed $327,281,779 at the worldwide box office when it was released in 2019.

In August 2020, a fifth movie in the franchise was confirmed by Lionsgate during an earnings call. The movie studio said the fourth and fifth installments would be filmed back to back.

John Wick 3: Parabellum Keanu Reeves Credit: Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

Stahelski, who has directed all three of John Wick films, discussed the future of the franchise in an interview with IndieWire in May 2019.

"People ask me this all the time, 'Am I ending the movie for a cliffhanger? Is there a number four it's headed for?' " Stahelski said. "Keanu and I have never, from one to two, two to three, ever expected to do a sequel or a follow-up."

Still, Stahelski cautioned fans against setting their expectations too high for any future films.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"John may survive all this s—, but at the end of it, there's no happy ending. He's got nowhere to go," Stahelski said. "Honestly, I challenge you right now, here's a question to you: How do you f—— want me to end it? Do you think he's going to ride off into the f—— sunset?"

He continued, "He's killed 300 f—— people and he's just going to [walk away], everything's OK? He's just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you're this f—— guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy's day going to end?"

"He's f—ed for the rest of his life!" the director said. "It's just a matter of time."