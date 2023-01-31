Keanu Reeves Calls 'John Wick: Chapter 4' His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever: They 'Trained Me Up'

"We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy," the actor said

By
Published on January 31, 2023 09:08 AM
Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Keanu Reeves. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Filming John Wick: Chapter 4 was certainly a challenge for Keanu Reeves.

The Canadian actor, who is starring in the fourth installment in the action-thriller franchise, says filming for the movie pushed him further physically than any of his previous roles.

"John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I've ever had in my career so far," Reeves, 58, told Total Film in an interview published Monday. "They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox."

Revealing he also upped his stunt-driving skills for some action-packed scenes set in Paris, the Matrix star explained, "We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy."

"There's 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse-into-forward 270s, drifting. … So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play," Reeves added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). Lionsgate

After wrapping up filming for the fourth movie, Reeves surprised his stunt team with some rather generous gifts.

The star gifted the four-man crew — made up of Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang — with individually personalized Rolex Submariner watches during a dinner in Paris in October 2021.

The inside of each watch was engraved with a personal message to each of the men from Reeves.

Marinas shared a glimpse of his watch on his Instagram Story, calling it the "best wrap gift ever" in the caption and revealing his watch read, "The John Wick Five" along with the message, "Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021."

Concepcion also shared a photo of his Rolex on his Instagram Story, writing, "Got that new new thank you bro KR."

Lionsgate released the official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 in November 2022, with the film set to hit theaters in March.

The movie was originally set to debut in theaters on May 22, 2022, but the release was pushed back a year.

The trailer sees Reeves' iconic hitman out for revenge three years after 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, which grossed $327,281,779 at the worldwide box office.

John Wick: Chapter 4 flies into theaters March 24.

Related Articles
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Surprised His 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Stunt Team with Rolex Watches: 'Best Wrap Gift Ever'
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
Keanu Reeves Prepares to Fight Bill Skarsgard in Action-Packed 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer
John Wick 4 Keanu Reeves CR: Lionsgate
Keanu Reeves Ready for More Revenge in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Teaser After Surprising Fans at Comic-Con
HBO-The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Season 1
'The Last of Us' and Other Video Games That Have Been Adapted for TV and Film
Anjelica Huston, Ana de Armas
Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina': 'Hollywood Royalty'
RRR
What Is 'RRR' ? All About the Award-Winning Film Generating Oscar Buzz
Transformers - rise of the beasts
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Everything to Know
Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Laurence Fishburne, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss
Laurence Fishburne Reacts to 'Matrix 4' After Not Being 'Invited' Back: 'Wasn't as Good as I Hoped'
Premiere Of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" - Red Carpet
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Keanu Reeves gatecrashed a couple's wedding in Daventry, Northants., earlier this week.
Keanu Reeves Shows Up at U.K. Couple's Wedding — and the Bride Is Thrilled: 'A Genuinely Kind Guy'
Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Actress Isla Fisher attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Relationship Timeline
mad max
'Furiosa': Everything to Know About the 'Mad Max' Prequel
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Treated His Friends to Celebration for 'Matrix: Resurrections' Premiere: 'He's Epic'
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now