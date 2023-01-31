Keanu Reeves Calls 'John Wick: Chapter 4' His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever: They 'Trained Me Up'

Filming John Wick: Chapter 4 was certainly a challenge for Keanu Reeves.

The Canadian actor, who is starring in the fourth installment in the action-thriller franchise, says filming for the movie pushed him further physically than any of his previous roles.

"John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I've ever had in my career so far," Reeves, 58, told Total Film in an interview published Monday. "They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox."

Revealing he also upped his stunt-driving skills for some action-packed scenes set in Paris, the Matrix star explained, "We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy."

"There's 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse-into-forward 270s, drifting. … So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play," Reeves added.

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). Lionsgate

After wrapping up filming for the fourth movie, Reeves surprised his stunt team with some rather generous gifts.

The star gifted the four-man crew — made up of Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang — with individually personalized Rolex Submariner watches during a dinner in Paris in October 2021.

The inside of each watch was engraved with a personal message to each of the men from Reeves.

Marinas shared a glimpse of his watch on his Instagram Story, calling it the "best wrap gift ever" in the caption and revealing his watch read, "The John Wick Five" along with the message, "Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021."

Concepcion also shared a photo of his Rolex on his Instagram Story, writing, "Got that new new thank you bro KR."

Lionsgate released the official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 in November 2022, with the film set to hit theaters in March.

The movie was originally set to debut in theaters on May 22, 2022, but the release was pushed back a year.

The trailer sees Reeves' iconic hitman out for revenge three years after 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, which grossed $327,281,779 at the worldwide box office.

John Wick: Chapter 4 flies into theaters March 24.