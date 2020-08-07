Keanu Reeves' John Wick 5 Confirmed, Sequel Will Film Back-to-Back with John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves is returning for more John Wick — and this time he's killing two birds with one stone.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the franchise, confirmed during an earnings call on Thursday that the film series will continue with John Wick 4 and John Wick 5, according to Deadline.

During the call, CEO John Feltheimer said, “We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022.”

“We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year,” he added.

Reeves, 55, is currently filming The Matrix 4 for Warner Bros., reuniting with Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith for the upcoming film.

Lionsgate greenlit the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise after John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum raked in $56.8 million in its opening weekend.

Director Chad Stahelski, who has directed all three of John Wick films, discussed the future of the franchise in an interview with IndieWire in May 2019.

“People ask me this all the time, am I ending the movie for a cliffhanger? Is there a number four it’s headed for,” Stahelski said. “Keanu and I have never, from one to two, two to three, ever expected to do a sequel or a follow-up.”

Stahelski cautions fans against setting their expectations too high for any future films.

“John may survive all this s—, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go,” Stahelski said. “Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you f—— want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the f—— sunset?”

He continued, “He’s killed 300 f—— people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s OK? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this f—— guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s f—ed for the rest of his life,” the director said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

In December 2019, Warner Bros. announced it would release The Matrix 4 on May 21, 2021 — the same day Lionsgate scheduled John Wick: Chapter 4 to hit theaters.