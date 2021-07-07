Keanu Reeves is currently filming the next two installments in the John Wick franchise

Keanu Reeves Is All Smiles as He Shoots John Wick 4 in Berlin

Keanu Reeves is back at it!

The actor was spotted filming the upcoming John Wick 4, the latest installment in his fan-favorite action franchise. The actor is set to take on the character again in the revenge saga.

Fans were pumped when it was announced that Reeves, 56, would not only be reprising his character for a fourth movie, but that a fifth John Wick will also be filmed back-to-back.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the franchise, confirmed during an earnings call last year that the film series will continue with John Wick 4 and John Wick 5, according to Deadline.

During the call, CEO John Feltheimer said, "We're also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022."

"We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year," he added.

Reeves has been no stranger to Berlin, where he's filming again. He was last spotted in the German capital last year filming the highly-anticipated Matrix reboot.

The actor was seen strolling through the city with girlfriend Alexandra Grant on several occasions after filming was moved to Germany.