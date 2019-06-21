The 15 Hottest Keanu Reeves Throwback Photos to Ever Exist on the Internet

These early photos of everyone's favorite Internet boyfriend will make you fall in love all over again
By Diane J. Cho
June 21, 2019 05:16 PM

1 of 16

Boyish Good Looks

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images

A 25-year-old Reeves on the set of his 1989 film, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Head-Over-Heels Hair

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The actor runs his hands through his signature healthy head of hair.

3 of 16

American Hero

Murray Close/Getty Images

Here’s a shot of Reeves as a World War II veteran from his 1995 film, A Walk in the Clouds

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

Savor That Smile

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It’s not often that fans get a glimpse of a smiling Reeves, so here he is in all his grinning glory.

Advertisement

5 of 16

Need for Speed

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Costars Sandra Bullock and Reeves pose with their signatures and handprints engraved on cement blocks inside Planet Hollywood in 1994.

6 of 16

Artsy and Athletic

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

If you’re going to take on the title of everyone’s Internet boyfriend, you must excel in both the arts and sports. Reeves obviously is great at both and this photo from 1988 with the actor posing next to Rob Lowe at a celebrity basketball event is hard proof.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

Steamy Shakespeare Solo

Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty Images

If anyone can pull off a Shakespearean detailed brown silk vest with a popped collar, it’s Reeves. Here he is in costume as Don John in the film adaptation of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, which came out in 1993.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

Pretty Pensive

George Rose/Getty Images

Perhaps the actor wanted to shine a light on his intellectual side, going for this thoughtful pose during his 1987 Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure photo shoot.

Advertisement

9 of 16

Hot Shot

Siemoneit/Sygma/Getty Images

The Canadian native plays in a celebrity all-star hockey game. As fate would have it, Reeves was caught walking off the ice in full gear, looking as handsome as ever, with a bit of sweat glistening on his forehead.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

Au Naturel

Aaron Rapoport/CORBIS OUTLINE/Corbis via Getty

When you’re this pretty, you don’t need socks or shoes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

Beauty in Black and White

Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images

Here’s a shot of Reeves with his heavenly fluffy bangs and the perfect amount of subtle beard stubble at the screening of his 1986 made-for-TV film Under the Influence.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

No Body Double Needed

Richard Blanshard/Getty Images

The actor, who played Siddhartha Gautama in the 1992 film Little Buddha, is seen on set showing off his toned arms and rock-hard chiseled abs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

Matrix Mania

Drink up this action shot of Reeves in character as The Matrix‘s Neo back in 1999. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

Baby-Faced Beauty

Ron Galella/WireImage

The then-30-year-old actor gracing the Speed L.A. premiere red carpet at Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

Rockstar Reeves

Redferns

Only true fans attended Reeves’ concerts back in the ’90s when he played bass in a grunge band called Dogstar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.