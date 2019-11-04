Keanu Reeves Holds Hands with Artist Alexandra Grant on the Red Carpet

Keanu Reeves isn’t shying away from public displays of affection.

The actor, 55, stepped out with artist Alexandra Grant on Saturday as they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles.

The pair smiled and posed for the cameras while on the red carpet as they held hands. The John Wick actor wore an all-black suit as he stood beside Grant, 46, who wore a midnight blue gown with a deep V-neck and silver flats.

A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves

Image zoom Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves

The two have been friends and collaborators for years. Grant has previously worked with Reeves on his 2011 book Ode to Happiness. It was their first collaboration, which was followed by 2016’s Shadows, which was also written by Reeves with illustrations by Grant.

The pair has also founded X Artists’ Books, a publishing house which they established in 2017.

This has been a big year for Reeves following his resurgence in films such as John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Toy Story 4 and Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe. He was even named the internet’s boyfriend.

In June, Reeves expressed his surprise at the online obsession with him, telling PEOPLE at the premiere of Toy Story 4 he wasn’t quite sure what that meant.

Image zoom Reeves and Grant

“I’ve been what?” he said. “That’s, uh, that’s wacky. Well, the positivity’s great.”

Reeves is also set to star in a fourth Matrix film which was announced in August.

The actor told Entertainment Tonight in September he was “absolutely” excited to return to the role that made him a household name.

While not much is known about the upcoming installment in the franchise created by Lana and Lily Wachowski, he did give one small hint.

“It’s very ambitious,” he said. “As it should be!”