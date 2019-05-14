Halle Berry Supports Keanu Reeves at His Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre

Keanu Reeves has officially been memorialized at the TCL Chinese Theatre!

The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actor, 54, was photographed signing his name and planting his feet in wet cement outside of the legendary Hollywood landmark on Tuesday to celebrate his successful career in film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His costar, Halle Berry, was also in attendance and sweetly showed her support for Reeves as she posed arm-in-arm with him at the ceremony. His other costars, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane, were also there to show their support.

While Reeves’ name and footprints were memorialized, it took the actor three tries to get his signature perfect, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The Matrix star shook his head at his signature and was helped out by a volunteer who used a spreader to give the actor a clean slate to try again on.

WATCH: Keanu Reeves didn't like the way his signature looked in concrete at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood It took the 'John Wick' star three tries to get it perfect https://t.co/SN6PQwHJEv pic.twitter.com/0N59SxotVS — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 14, 2019

Reeves now has a permanent place beside some of Hollywood’s biggest icons such as John Wayne, Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Kevin Feige and Chris Evans were memorialized as well for their work on The Avengers franchise.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Shares a Surprisingly Profound Answer When Asked What Happens When We Die

For his part, Reeves’ career includes a long list of successful franchises, including The Matrix trilogy, John Wick, the Bill & Ted film series and Speed.

Laurence Fishburne, Halle Berry, Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Reeves will next star in the third John Wick film as well as Toy Story 4 and the Netflix film Always Be My Maybe, written by and starring Ali Wong.

RELATED VIDEO: Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves Reveal How They First Met — and More Secrets of Their 30-Year Friendship

He’s also working on the upcoming film, Bill & Ted Face the Music, which will be written by franchise scribes Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon and will go into production this summer. It has a release date scheduled for Aug. 21, 2020, according to The New York Times.

Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

“We want to say thank you to the fans,” Reeves said alongside Winter, 53, in a video shot from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in March.

“It’s all because of you guys,” added Winter. “We owe you a huge debt of gratitude so we wanted to say thank you.”