Keanu Reeves Reveals He Had a Crush on Sandra Bullock During Speed — and She Felt the Same Way!

There was almost an epic Hollywood romance between two beloved actors in the ’90s — but neither of them knew they liked each other.

Keanu Reeves appeared for the first time on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum when host Ellen DeGeneres played a clip from her show in December in which Sandra Bullock admits to having a crush on him.

The two starred together in the classic 1994 movie Speed, and Bullock admitted she would often be dissolved into giggles whenever she looked at Reeves.

“I’m thinking of how sweet Keanu Reeves was, and how handsome he was. It was hard, it was hard for me to really be serious,” Bullock, 54, recalled.

Turns out Reeves, 54, felt the same way — and neither of them made their feelings known.

Richard Foreman/20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“No,” Reeves answered when DeGeneres asked if he knew about her crush. “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either. It was nice to go to work, she’s such a wonderful person and a wonderful actress.”

While Bullock may have had a slight difficulty remaining in character, she said the Reeves remained completely dedicated to preserving her dignity on set.

“My dress sort of kept flying up — I said, ‘Whatever you do, just keep my dress down.’ The whole stunt he just made sure of my dress,” she said. “He was very sweet.”

When DeGeneres asked if the two ever got together, Bullock said, “Never dated him.”

“There’s just something about me that I guess he didn’t like!” she joked, as the host added, “He was probably intimated.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is now playing.