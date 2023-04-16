Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Share Passionate Kiss on 2023 MOCA Gala Red Carpet

The actor and artist made their public debut as a couple in 2019 years after they published their debut book

By
Published on April 16, 2023 01:53 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Alexandra Grant (L) and Keanu Reeves attend the MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)
Photo: Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant are expressing their love for each other on the red carpet.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 star, 58, and the visual artist, 49, shared a kiss when they stepped out for the 2023 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The couple was affectionate throughout the night, as they reportedly arrived at the carpet holding hands and were also seen hugging.

Though it's unclear exactly when the two met, Reeves and Grant's relationship dates back to somewhere around the time their debut book Ode to Happiness was published in 2011.

In 2016, they put their talents together once again for another collaboration, an art book titled Shadows. The following year, they co-founded the publishing house X Artists' Books.

Their relationship went from platonic to romantic when they made their public debut as a couple in 2019. Reeves and Grant walked a red carpet together on June 4, 2022, in L.A. Then, on July 8, 2022, the pair was seen holding hands at a performance of American Buffalo at Broadway's Square Theatre in New York City.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA))
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Reeves spoke to PEOPLE for its One Last Thing page and opened up about his last moment of bliss — namely with his longtime love.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," the actor said of Grant at the time. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

Related Articles
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves
What to Know About Artist Alexandra Grant, Who Is Dating Keanu Reeves
EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant spotted in a rare public outing
Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Walk Hand-in-Hand While Shopping in N.Y.C.
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant arrive at Broadway Show "American Buffalo"
Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Hold Hands While Taking in a Broadway Show in N.Y.C.
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Says His Last Moment of Bliss Was in Bed with 'My Honey' Alexandra Grant
2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci - Arrivals
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's Sweet Love Story: Proudly Public After Years Together
Keanu Reeves introduces a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Keanu Reeves Jokes to Fan Who Proposed at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Screening: 'Careful What You Wish For'
Rina Sawayama, Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant
'John Wick 4' Star Rina Sawayama Praises Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's 'Really Natural' Chemistry
Who Is Alan Cumming’s Husband? All About Grant Shaffer
Who Is Alan Cumming's Husband? All About Grant Shaffer
Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski attend a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
'John Wick' Director Open to More Sequels After Box Office Success: 'The Audience Wants More'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend the MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on June 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Hold Hands During Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together
Keanu Reeves attends Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening
Keanu Reeves Says He Appreciates 'the Goodwill' of Being Called the 'Internet's Boyfriend'
Lance Reddick
Lance Reddick Praised His 'John Wick' Costars in Interview Before His Death: 'We Really Are Family'
Keanu Reeves and John Wick Costars Wear Blue Ribbon to Honor Lance Reddick at Premiere Days After His Death
Keanu Reeves and 'John Wick' Costars Honor Lance Reddick 3 Days After Death with Blue Ribbons at Premiere
Lance Reddick and Keanu Reeves attend the Premiere Of Summit Entertainment's "John Wick: Chapter Two
Keanu Reeves Remembers Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Premiere: 'He Was a Special Person'
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's Relationship Timeline
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler head down to Cabo
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Take Romantic Trip to Mexico After His Awards Season Run