Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Share Passionate Kiss on 2023 MOCA Gala Red Carpet

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant are expressing their love for each other on the red carpet.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 star, 58, and the visual artist, 49, shared a kiss when they stepped out for the 2023 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The couple was affectionate throughout the night, as they reportedly arrived at the carpet holding hands and were also seen hugging.

Though it's unclear exactly when the two met, Reeves and Grant's relationship dates back to somewhere around the time their debut book Ode to Happiness was published in 2011.

In 2016, they put their talents together once again for another collaboration, an art book titled Shadows. The following year, they co-founded the publishing house X Artists' Books.

Their relationship went from platonic to romantic when they made their public debut as a couple in 2019. Reeves and Grant walked a red carpet together on June 4, 2022, in L.A. Then, on July 8, 2022, the pair was seen holding hands at a performance of American Buffalo at Broadway's Square Theatre in New York City.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Reeves spoke to PEOPLE for its One Last Thing page and opened up about his last moment of bliss — namely with his longtime love.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," the actor said of Grant at the time. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."