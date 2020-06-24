Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Reunite with His Matrix 4 Costars in Berlin

The couple went public with their relationship in November

Keanu Reeves is readying to reenter the Matrix with girlfriend Alexandra Grant by his side.

The couple was recently spotted at the Berlin-Schönefeld Airport in Germany, smiling together as they prepare to reunite with his The Matrix 4 costars Jonathan Groff, Carrie-Ann Moss and Neil Patrick Harris.

The highly anticipated sequel will reportedly resume filming in Berlin after production was put on hold in March due to the pandemic, according to Deadline. Shooting in San Francisco had been completed prior to the lockdown.

For the travel excursion, Reeves, 55, wore an all-black suit and a red cap, while Grant, 47, opted for several layers and a white scarf.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” the artist told Vogue in March. "But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

During the Vogue interview, Grant played it coy when asked if marriage was something she saw for herself.

"Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you,” she joked at the time. "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

Earlier this month, Reeves shared why he decided to reprise his iconic role of Neo in The Matrix 4, touting the new movie's "wonderful" storyline. He first portrayed the character in the 1999 original movie.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves, 55, told Empire magazine. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."