Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's Broadway date came one day after they were photographed smiling and holding hands as they did some shopping in Manhattan

Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Hold Hands While Taking in a Broadway Show in N.Y.C.

Friday was date night in the Big Apple for Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant.

The couple stepped out to attend a performance of American Buffalo — costarring Reeves' former Matrix costar Laurence Fishburne — at Broadway's Square Theatre in New York City, arriving to the venue hand-in-hand.

For the outing, Reeves, 57, was dressed sharply in a charcoal suit over a black shirt and brown shoes, while Grant, 49, wore a long navy-blue dress with a high neckline and tan sandals.

The actor and artist's Friday date came one day after they were snapped smiling and holding hands as they did some shopping on the city's Fifth Avenue and stopped at the nearby Quality Meats.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves

The very private twosome first went public with their relationship in November 2019, when they made their red-carpet debut together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles.

Grant is an accomplished visual artist who explores the use of text and language in various media. She and Reeves have been friends for years and even collaborated on works together, such as Reeves' 2011 book Ode to Happiness and 2016's Shadows, which was also written by Reeves with illustrations by Grant.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves

"I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,' and I'm like, 'Wait. What? What? What?' " Tilly, 63, said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Have Been Dating for "Several Years," Says Jennifer Tilly

That same year, Grant addressed their relationship in a Vogue interview, and when asked about the possibility of marriage, she said, "Over a glass of wine … I would love to tell you."

"Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How's that for dodging the question?" she quipped. "I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

Grant and Reeves stepped out together for a rare joint appearance last month, attending the 2022 MOCA Gala held at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A.