Everything to Know About Keanu Reeves' Longtime Friend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves has been publicly stepping out with longtime friend, artist Alexandra Grant — causing many to wonder if there was more to their relationship.

The actor, 55, was photographed holding hands with Grant, 46, on Saturday while attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles—and the duo stayed close as they posed together for the cameras.

While this may be their first official outing together, Reeves and Grant have known each other and worked together for years. Below, everything to know about the artist.

Image zoom Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves

1. She first worked with Reeves on his 2011 book Ode to Happiness.

Grant first collaborated with the John Wick actor on his book Ode to Happiness, providing the illustrations. The project was her first artist book and Reeves’ first book as a writer.

They worked together again on Reeves’ 2016 book, Shadows, in which Grant again provided the illustrations.

The following year, the duo co-founded X Artists’ Books, a publishing house that focuses on publishing “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres,” according to its website.

Image zoom Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at Giorgio Baldi's in Santa Monica, CA BACKGRID

They were interviewed together in February 2018 by Los Angeles Magazine in which they spoke about their publishing house.

“Some people are kind of dreamers who have a lot of ideas but don’t like to get things done,” Grant said. “I think we both like to have the idea and get it into the world.”

2. Grant and Reeves have been spotted together before.

In October, the pair were photographed enjoying dinner together at Giorgio Baldi, a luxurious Italian hotspot, in Santa Monica, California.

The two arrived together in Reeve’s Porsche and spent three hours inside the restaurant conversing and sharing a meal. They left together through a back exit after enjoying their dinner.

3. She can officiate weddings.

A surprising fact about Grant: She can and has officiated weddings. The artist shared a photo of herself officiating the wedding of two friends in August.

Wearing a black dress and reading from a piece of paper, Grant shared the moment on her Instagram account, writing, “Congratulations to Ginna and Edwin!”

“I’m so honored to have officiated your wedding and be a part of this beautiful next chapter of your lives,” Grant continued. “Our friendship deepens my sense of wonder, connection, and creativity. Love you both! ❤.”

4. Grant is also a philanthropist.

Grant is the creator of the grantLOVE project, which produces and sells original artworks to benefit artist projects and arts non-profits.

The project has raised funds for Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), Project Angel Food, Art of Elysium, 18th Street Arts Center and LAXART, according to her website.

On top of raising money for art projects, Grant’s works have been featured at LACMA, MOCA (Los Angeles), the Hammer Museum and the Art Gallery of Ontario.

A rep for Reeves did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the nature of their relationship.