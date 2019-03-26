Keanu Reeves Channeled Speed as He Advised Fellow Airplane Passengers After Emergency Landing

Keanu Reeves had a travel emergency that might just rival his two Speed movies.

The actor, 54, was on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Burbank, California when his plane made an emergency lading in Bakersfield. The passengers were stranded at a closed airport as they waited on transportation to L.A. — and luckily someone decided to capture it all on their Instagram story.

Freelance cartoonist Brian Rea, who illustrates the popular New York Times Modern Love column, broke down how the emergency went down on Instagram, starting with pictures of Reeves boarding the plane with fellow passengers and chatting with flight attendants about his upcoming projects.

When the flight is forced to land, Reeves takes matters into his own hands by helping to sort out the situation, even explaining to fellow passengers what their options are.

THIS ENTIRE IG STORY ABOUT KEANU IS *italian chef’s kiss* PERFECTION ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3rgPTkc3GV — Ari Saperstein (@ari_saperstein) March 24, 2019

At that point, hopping on a 2-hour van ride to L.A. was the fastest solution, and Rea was in the right place to follow along as Reeves led a group of passengers on the road trip.

And it looks like Reeves might be the best person to take on a road trip. The actor kept the group entertained by reading out facts about Bakersfield and playing country music native to the area.

“It’s population is about 380,000, making it the 9th most popular city in California, and the 52nd most popular city in the nation,” Reeves is seen reading from his phone on Rea’s saved Instagram stories.

keanu got stranded somewhere in california and had to take a bus instead of a plane and some guy filmed the entire experience and i am BEGGING yall to watch this pic.twitter.com/I1TmLOEYiK — ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ (@keanusgf) March 24, 2019

The trip finally ended with the group getting to L.A., and Rea documented the final moments as Reeves heads into a Carl’s Jr.

“It’s been a long day for all of us,” Rea captioned the shot of Reeves heading into the fast food restaurant.