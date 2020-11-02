Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Enjoy Outdoor Stroll in Berlin

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are living in romance bliss.

The happy couple was spotted on a stroll around Berlin, where Reeves is currently filming the latest sequel in the Matrix franchise. Grant and Reeves were seen bundled up as Reeves carried two large shopping bags. It's just the latest outing for the two in the German city in recent weeks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last month, Grant, 47, and Reeves, 56, were spotted sharing a kiss outside of a hotel with the visual artist dropping the actor off as he leaned down to give her a kiss.

Grant and Reeves arrived in Berlin earlier in the summer when The Matrix 4 resumed filming after production was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production in San Francisco, California, had been completed prior to the lockdown.

Reeves and Grant went public with their romance last November, holding hands at a red carpet event in Los Angeles after several years together.

Image zoom

When her personal life made headlines, Grant said she fielded countless phone calls from many friends and acquaintances.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” the artist told Vogue in March. "But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?' "

In the Vogue interview, Grant remained coy when asked if marriage was something she saw for herself.